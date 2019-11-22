Local MP calls on Trudeau to take action as CN Rail strike impacts southwestern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Karen Vecchio, Conservative MP for Elgin-Middlesex-London, is urging the federal government to reconvene in the wake of the ongoing CN Rail strike.

“Right now I don’t see the hope,” Vecchio said, “because we have heard from the minister — they do not plan on going back and they are going to allow the negotiations to take place without any political interference.

“Although I respect the idea of no political interference, this is people’s livelihoods that we are dealing with, and these are people’s lives and safety and security of our country.”

She was joined by local farmers and propane supplier Dowler Karn at the company’s rail terminal in St. Thomas to talk about what impact the strike is having locally.

Dan Kelly, chair of the Canadian Propane Association and CFO for Dowler Karn, said they have had to stop supplying some customers with propane to get it where it’s needed most.

“The timing of this could not have been any harder for our industry,” said Kelly.

“We need to start makings some tough decisions of who we will sell it to. We are looking at critical infrastructure and application first, those who need it to stay warm, farms who need it to keep livestock warm, backup generators for hospitals.”

Because of the short supply, Kelly said they have to stop supplying farmers with propane to dry crops as of Monday.

With no action soon, local farmers say crops will be lost if they can’t keep them dry before they can be harvested.

Kelly said he does not know how long the strike will last, but said the company is trying to ration their inventory for as long as possible.

The company currently relies on rail for 90 per cent of their propane supply.

For now, they have to collect all propane by truck in Sarnia, and sometimes face lengthy wait times caused by an influx of other trucks collecting propane that are coming from south of the border and even the east coast.

“Propane is the primary energy source, and if they can’t get propane in eastern Canada, they don’t have any alternatives,” Kelly said.

“So there are companies out there unable to get any products at all.”.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said a train is on its way to Quebec from Edmonton with 100 cars of propane, adding talks continue to try to bring the strike to a quick end.

“This is not only an inconvenience but this also very stressful in many, many cases, because CN is a major supplier of products across the entire country,” Garneau said.