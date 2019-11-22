City of Winnipeg to consider 2-year food waste pilot project

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg is considering launching a food-waste pilot project in 2020.

In a report to be read at city council’s water and waste committee Thursday, administrators recommend a two-year pilot project to collect food waste from 4,000 homes.

The project will cost $1.8 million over a 24-month period and funded from the Waste Diversion reserve.

The 4,000 homes will be selected over five different routes to “represent a broad range of Winnipeg households,” reads the report. It will include homes that have different collection days, both front and back alley trash collection, various ages of the neighbourhood, and household income and size.

Houses chosen to participate will get a curbside cart, a kitchen container and educational materials, all for free.

Read the full report below: