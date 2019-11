Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

George Brown, 62, was last seen in the St. James area in early November, and police are concerned for his well-being.

He’s described as 5’9″ with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

