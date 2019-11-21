Edmonton police investigate shooting after person found seriously injured in southwest suburb

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a shooting after a person was found seriously injured in a southwest Edmonton suburb on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a weapons complaint at a home near Wright Drive and 177 Street in the community of Ambleside shortly after 3 p.m.

“Upon arrival, it was reported to police that a male had sustained what appear to be gunshot wounds,” police said in a news release.

Police did not say how old the victim was. He was taken to hospital by paramedics.

“No suspect(s) have been identified at this time,” police said. “Police believe the shooting was a targeted incident, and thus don’t believe the surrounding community is in any imminent danger, at this time.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.