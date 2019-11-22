Mother Nature’s artwork on full display in Prince George

Send this page to someone via email

While residents in Prince George got a good night’s sleep, Mother Nature was hard at work on some incredible artwork consisting of soft rime frost.

Soft Rime Frost by Lisa Hoek in Prince George Lisa Hoek Soft Rime Frost by Anne Spiers in Prince George Anne Spiers Soft Rime Frost by Anne Spiers in Prince George Anne Spiers Soft Rime Frost by Anne Spiers in Prince George Anne Spiers Soft Rime Frost by Anne Spiers in Prince George Anne Spiers Soft Rime Frost by Lisa Hoek in Prince George Lisa Hoek

Unlike regular rime frost, which is hard to the touch, soft rime frost consists of tiny, brittle spikes that will break easily if touched.

Mother Nature can only do this artwork when temperatures are near or below freezing and there is fog and calm winds. That’s exactly what the Prince George region experienced at night this week.

Here’s how it happens: Some water droplets in the fog become super-cooled, which means the temperature of the droplet drops below zero, but hasn’t actually frozen yet.

It needs a catalyst to freeze. An yobject that is cold enough can become that catalyst, so when the super-cooled water droplets hit a very cold object, they freeze on impact.

Story continues below advertisement

Over time, more and more super-cooled droplets freeze and incredible spikes are formed.

Please always share your Weather Window photos to @KGordonGlobalBC or weatherwindwo@globaltv.com. Thank you!

1:53 B.C. evening weather forecast; Nov 21 B.C. evening weather forecast; Nov 21