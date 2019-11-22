Menu

Mother Nature’s artwork on full display in Prince George

By Kristi Gordon Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 2:01 pm
Soft Rime Frost by Anne Spiers in Prince George.
Soft Rime Frost by Anne Spiers in Prince George. Anne Spiers

While residents in Prince George got a good night’s sleep, Mother Nature was hard at work on some incredible artwork consisting of soft rime frost.

Soft Rime Frost by Lisa Hoek in Prince George
Soft Rime Frost by Lisa Hoek in Prince George Lisa Hoek
Soft Rime Frost by Anne Spiers in Prince George
Soft Rime Frost by Anne Spiers in Prince George Anne Spiers
Soft Rime Frost by Anne Spiers in Prince George
Soft Rime Frost by Anne Spiers in Prince George Anne Spiers
Soft Rime Frost by Anne Spiers in Prince George
Soft Rime Frost by Anne Spiers in Prince George Anne Spiers
Soft Rime Frost by Anne Spiers in Prince George
Soft Rime Frost by Anne Spiers in Prince George Anne Spiers
Soft Rime Frost by Lisa Hoek in Prince George
Soft Rime Frost by Lisa Hoek in Prince George Lisa Hoek

Unlike regular rime frost, which is hard to the touch, soft rime frost consists of tiny, brittle spikes that will break easily if touched.

Mother Nature can only do this artwork when temperatures are near or below freezing and there is fog and calm winds. That’s exactly what the Prince George region experienced at night this week.

Here’s how it happens: Some water droplets in the fog become super-cooled, which means the temperature of the droplet drops below zero, but hasn’t actually frozen yet.

READ MORE: B.C.’s winter weather outlook: It’s going to get interesting

It needs a catalyst to freeze. An yobject that is cold enough can become that catalyst, so when the super-cooled water droplets hit a very cold object, they freeze on impact.

Over time, more and more super-cooled droplets freeze and incredible spikes are formed.

Please always share your Weather Window photos to @KGordonGlobalBC or weatherwindwo@globaltv.com. Thank you!

