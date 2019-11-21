Alberta government looking for feedback on changes to driver testing

Send this page to someone via email

After rolling out a number of changes in an attempt to improve the road-testing process for drivers in Alberta, the provincial government is now looking for public feedback.

The survey is the latest part of the review that was prompted after Albertans reported long waits before being able to take a driving test.

In a news release from Transportation Minister Ric McIver, the government said it will also look to registry agents, driver examiners and the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees for ways to improve wait times and service delivery.

That feedback, as well as input from the survey, will be used to develop “a broad range of options to improve service and enhance the system,” the news release from the government said.

Albertans have until Dec. 22 to complete the survey.

It can be found on the government of Alberta website.