Politics

Alberta government looking for feedback on changes to driver testing

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 21, 2019 4:40 pm
Transportation Minister Ric McIver speaks to reporters on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. .
Global News

After rolling out a number of changes in an attempt to improve the road-testing process for drivers in Alberta, the provincial government is now looking for public feedback.

The survey is the latest part of the review that was prompted after Albertans reported long waits before being able to take a driving test.

READ MORE: Alberta government taking back driver’s licence road testing from private industry

In a news release from Transportation Minister Ric McIver, the government said it will also look to registry agents, driver examiners and the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees for ways to improve wait times and service delivery.

That feedback, as well as input from the survey, will be used to develop “a broad range of options to improve service and enhance the system,” the news release from the government said.

Albertans have until Dec. 22 to complete the survey.

READ MORE: Alberta to license 20 new driver examiners to meet increased demand for tests

It can be found on the government of Alberta website.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
