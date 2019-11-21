Menu

Education

Ontario government backs off plan to make high school students take 4 online courses

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2019 3:02 pm
Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Union vote in favour of strike
WATCH ABOVE: Harvey Bischof, President of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF/FEESO), announced on Monday that the union has voted 92% in favour of strike action, saying they are ready to defend Ontario’s quality of education “against a government that is determined to undermine it.”

TORONTO – Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government is backing off a plan to mandate that high school students take four online courses in order to graduate.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says students will now need to take two e-learning courses instead, starting with those who will graduate in 2023-24.

The four mandatory online courses, and government moves to increase average high school class sizes from 22 to 28, have been major sticking points in ongoing negotiations with teachers.

READ MORE: Few Ontario students currently enrolled in e-learning courses: report

The government has also said it’s willing to drop the class size average from 28 to 25.

Lecce says the province is trying to demonstrate that it’s being reasonable.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, which represents high school teachers, is set to give an update on its bargaining with the province today.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ontario government Ontario Education Ontario schools Stephen Lecce Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation Online courses high schools Online courses Ontario high schools Ontario e-learning Ontario online courses
