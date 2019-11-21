Sex offender who kidnapped and raped 11-year-old Langley girl living in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains disturbing details and may not be suitable for all readers.

Vancouver police have issued a warning to the public about a high-risk sex offender who is living in the city.

Brian Abrosimo, 57, is a two-time federal offender who is serving the tail end of 14-year sentence for sex assault, kidnapping, unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, sexual assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

Abrosimo was convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Langley 15 years ago.

In that incident, he used a van to knock down a pair of young girls who were riding their bikes in Aldergrove, abducted one of the girls, bound her, and drover her to Surrey.

He then raped his victim, before throwing her from the van and fleeing. Police later found bolt cutters, handcuffs and a gun in his van.

Story continues below advertisement

Abrosimo was also convicted of handcuffing, gagging and sexually assaulting a sex trade worker a month before the Langley attack.

Vancouver police say Abrosimo poses “a risk of significant harm to the safety of adolescent and adult women, including strangers and acquaintances.”

Abrosimo’s custodial sentence ends in Oct. 2020, at which point he will remain under a 10-year, long-term supervision order.

He is described as Caucasian, five-foot-10 and 240 pounds with grey, shaved hair, hazel eyes, a grey mustache and a goatee.

He has been released under a number of conditions, including:

Not to consume, purchase alcohol;

Not to consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed medication and over the counter drugs taken as recommended by the manufacturer;

Not to associate with any person known to be involved in criminal activity and/or substance misuse;

Immediately report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females to a parole supervisor.

Not to be in the presence of any female children under the age of 18 unless accompanied by a responsible adult familiar with his criminal history and who has previously been approved in writing by a parole supervisor;

Not to be in, near, or around places where children under the age of 18 are likely to congregate, such as elementary and secondary schools, parks, swimming pools and recreational centres unless accompanied by an adult previously approved in writing by your parole supervisor;

No direct or indirect contact with the victims or any member of the victims’ families;

Geographic restriction: Not to go to Abbotsford, Langley, or Vancouver Island.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who sees Abrosimo breach these conditions is urged to call 911 immediately.

In July, his parole conditions were loosened so that he no longer required supervision when leaving his Okanagan halfway house.

The Parole Board of Canada at the time noted his extensive criminal history dating back to 1986, and noted “a poor community supervision history” and a “mixed” record of behaviour in prison.

However, the board also said Abrosimo had responded well to restrictions placed on him and counselling since his arrival in the Okanagan facility last October.

– With files from Sean Boynton