Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

South Simcoe police looking for witnesses after alleged hit-and-run in Innisfil

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 1:42 pm
South Simcoe police are appealing to the public for witness statements or dashcam footage from the area.
South Simcoe police are appealing to the public for witness statements or dashcam footage from the area. South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter

South Simcoe police are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage after a tow truck driver was injured in an alleged hit-and-run in Innisfil on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1 p.m., police say they responded to Innisfil Beach Road at the eastbound ramp of Highway 400 following an alleged hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

READ MORE: Southern Georgian Bay OPP investigating reported Midland Circle K robberies

Once on the scene, officers say they learned a tow truck driver had just finished loading a broken-down yellow school bus onto a flatbed trailer when he was struck from behind while standing beside his truck at about 12:40 p.m.

The 34-year-old King Township man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, police say.

Officers say any witnesses or people with dashcam video can contact police at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe PoliceinnisfilSouth Simcoe Police ServiceInnisfil newsKing TownshipInnisfil Beach RoadInnisfil CrashInnisfil hit-and-runInnisfil Beach Road crashInnisfil Beach Road hit and run
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.