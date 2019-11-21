South Simcoe police looking for witnesses after alleged hit-and-run in Innisfil

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

South Simcoe police are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage after a tow truck driver was injured in an alleged hit-and-run in Innisfil on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1 p.m., police say they responded to Innisfil Beach Road at the eastbound ramp of Highway 400 following an alleged hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

READ MORE: Southern Georgian Bay OPP investigating reported Midland Circle K robberies

Once on the scene, officers say they learned a tow truck driver had just finished loading a broken-down yellow school bus onto a flatbed trailer when he was struck from behind while standing beside his truck at about 12:40 p.m.

The 34-year-old King Township man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, police say.

Officers say any witnesses or people with dashcam video can contact police at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

0:45 Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash