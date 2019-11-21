Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton man who stabbed ex-girlfriend to death to spend 18 years behind bars before parole eligibility

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 1:41 pm
Updated November 21, 2019 1:45 pm
Homicide section detectives have charged Silva Koshwal, 38, with second degree murder and indignity to a human body.
Homicide section detectives have charged Silva Koshwal, 38, with second degree murder and indignity to a human body. Supplied by EPS

WARNING: This story contains graphic and disturbing content.

An Edmonton man who admitted to stabbing his ex-girlfriend 101 times and mutilating her body will spend 18 years in jail before he is allowed to apply for parole.

In August, Silva Koshwal was convicted of the second-degree murder of 38-year-old Nadine Skow. Koshwal was also found guilty of offering an indignity to Skow’s body.

Nadine Skow, seen here in a photo provided by her family.
Nadine Skow, seen here in a photo provided by her family. Supplied to Global News

READ MORE: Edmonton man’s request to be found not criminally responsible in ex-girlfriend’s death denied

Story continues below advertisement

Second-degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence but what was still to be determined was how long Koshwal will spend behind bars before he is eligible to apply for parole.

Koshwal learned his fate in an Edmonton courtroom on Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Ex-boyfriend charged in ‘gruesome’ slaying previously jailed for sexual assault

An agreed statement of facts read at the trial stated Koshwal and Skow had dated for three years but were no longer together. Early on the morning of Aug. 24, 2015, Koshwal came to Skow’s building in the area of 106 Avenue and 104 Street and walked into her suite.

He stabbed her to death, leaving a scene that senior homicide investigator Bill Clark described at the time as one of the most horrific of his career.

READ MORE: Scene of woman’s death ‘one of the most horrific’ Edmonton police veteran has ever seen

Koshwal kept stabbing her, even after she died, using multiple knives from her kitchen, the statement said.

Several tenants in the building said they heard a woman screaming. One said she yelled, “He’s going to kill me. Help me. He’s going to kill me” three times.

Nobody called police.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic and disturbing content

Edmonton man’s request to be found not criminally responsible in ex-girlfriend’s death denied
Edmonton man’s request to be found not criminally responsible in ex-girlfriend’s death denied

After Skow did not respond to text messages and missed an important meeting at work, colleagues went to check on her.

Story continues below advertisement

Her body had been mutilated and some of her organs removed. Letters had been written in blood on the suite’s walls.

A little more than a day later, Koshwal walked into the downtown police station and told an officer, “I killed my wife.”

During the trial, Koshwal’s lawyer, Peter Royal, tried to argue his client was not criminally responsible for his actions. That argument was thrown out by Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Sterling Sanderman.

READ MORE: Edmonton man admits to gruesome killing, says he’s not criminally responsible

Koshwal will receive credit for the time he’s already spent in custody, which is about four years.

With files from Fletcher Kent, Global News.

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton policeEdmonton crimeEdmonton homicideNadine SkowSilva KoshwalEdmonton 2015 homicideNadine Skow deathSilva Koshwal sentenceBody mutilationBrutal stabbingMutilated bodyNadine Skow murderSilva Koshwal stabbing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.