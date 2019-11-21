Doug Ford to head council on provincial-federal relations

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Ontario is creating a council on provincial-federal relations, headed up by Premier Doug Ford.

Ford says the team, including several senior cabinet ministers, will work with federal counterparts on priorities such as infrastructure, health care and economic growth.

The government says its priorities will include pushing for increased funding through Canada Health Transfers, removing red tape and attracting international investment to all areas of Ontario.

The council will also include Health Minister Christine Elliott, Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney, Finance Minister Rod Phillips, Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy, Infrastructure Minister Laurie Scott and Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli.

Ford was a frequent target of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the election, but has struck a conciliatory tone since the vote.

The premier says he will travel to Ottawa on Friday to meet with the prime minister.