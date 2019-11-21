Menu

Canada

Doug Ford to head council on provincial-federal relations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2019 10:39 am
Ontario government is seeking the help of outside contractors to help find ways to cut developmental services costs. .
Ontario government is seeking the help of outside contractors to help find ways to cut developmental services costs. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

TORONTO – Ontario is creating a council on provincial-federal relations, headed up by Premier Doug Ford.

Ford says the team, including several senior cabinet ministers, will work with federal counterparts on priorities such as infrastructure, health care and economic growth.

The government says its priorities will include pushing for increased funding through Canada Health Transfers, removing red tape and attracting international investment to all areas of Ontario.

READ MORE: ‘I commend the premier’: Toronto Mayor John Tory says Doug Ford is building national unity

The council will also include Health Minister Christine Elliott, Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney, Finance Minister Rod Phillips, Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy, Infrastructure Minister Laurie Scott and Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli.

Ford was a frequent target of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the election, but has struck a conciliatory tone since the vote.

Story continues below advertisement

The premier says he will travel to Ottawa on Friday to meet with the prime minister.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauDoug FordOntario politicsOntario governmentChristine ElliottPremier FordCaroline MulroneyCanada health transfersProvincial-Federal Relations
