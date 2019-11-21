Peterborough paramedics partner with Wounded Warriors Canada on mental health initiatives

Send this page to someone via email

A new partnership with Wounded Warriors Canada will provide Peterborough paramedics with new programs to address mental health issues.

On Thursday morning, Peterborough County-City Paramedics (PCCP) announced its new partnership with Wounded Warriors Canada, a national charity that provides mental health support for workplace-related trauma and operational stress injuries. Launched in 2007, Wounded Warriors Canada initially assisted military members and veterans and later expanded to supporting first responders as well.

READ MORE: Northumberland paramedics partner with Wounded Warriors Canada on mental health programs

Under the new agreement, PCCP will share resources and identify or refer their members in need of mental health support to programs offered by Wounded Warriors Canada.

PCCP chief Randy Mellow says the top priority is the psychological and physical health and safety of staff.

“This new partnership with Wounded Warriors will allow us to expand upon the support network we already have in place to ensure our paramedics and their families are fully supported at their time of greatest need,” he said. “This program is tailored to help first responders who often work in high-stress environments by recognizing and supporting them through mental health challenges.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Peterborough man gets 15 days in jail for sexual assault and assault of paramedics

Scott Maxwell, executive director of Wounded Warriors Canada, says the charity’s approach to mental health combines clinical best practices and evidence-informed care to create an environment of “compassion, hope and resiliency” for participants.

“This partnership recognizes that no single organization can do it all when it comes to mental health support,” said Maxwell. “When a first responder is struggling, what matters is that the member and their family knows that we are in this together — working to ensure they receive the help they so rightly deserve.

“We look forward to working with Peterborough County-City Paramedics in the months and years ahead.”

3:52 Learn more about Wounded Warriors Canada’s 2019 Rucksack March for Remembrance Learn more about Wounded Warriors Canada’s 2019 Rucksack March for Remembrance