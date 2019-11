Send this page to someone via email

Exo commuter trains on the Vaudreuil-Hudson line are experiencing delays Thursday morning due to an ambulance intervention, the public transit system says.

Staff on a train were assisting a commuter who had injured themselves on the platform, according to Exo.

Service is gradually resuming on the line, Exo says, however trains 14 and 112, heading to Lucien-L’Allier, are reportedly delayed by 25 minutes.

More to come.

