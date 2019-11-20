Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

John Mann of Spirit of the West dead at 57

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 8:12 pm
Spirit of the West singer John Mann opens up about battle with Alzheimer’s disease
WATCH ABOVE: Spirit of the West singer John Mann opens up about battle with Alzheimer's disease (2016)

John Mann, lead singer of Vancouver-based Spirit of the West, has died after a years-long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, the band said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Surrounded by friends and loving family until the end, all were reminded of John’s rich legacy,” the band said in a message posted to its Facebook page.

READ MORE: Spirit of the West’s John Mann lends his voice to Alzheimer’s Society music project

“He was a potent force in music, acting — onstage, in movies and on television, and was world renowned as a songwriter. As well, he was a foresightful activist and charitable figure for several worthwhile organizations.

“His work will resound long after his untimely passing.

Tweet This

Mann suffered from early onset Alzheimer’s. He went public with his diagnosis in 2014, when he was 51.

Story continues below advertisement

He leaves behind a wife, Jill Daum, and two children, Harlan and Hatti.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MusicVancouverentertainmentAlzheimer'sAlzheimer's DiseaseCanadian MusicSpirit of the WestJohn MannJohn Mann deathSotW
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.