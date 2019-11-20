John Mann of Spirit of the West dead at 57

Send this page to someone via email

John Mann, lead singer of Vancouver-based Spirit of the West, has died after a years-long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, the band said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Surrounded by friends and loving family until the end, all were reminded of John’s rich legacy,” the band said in a message posted to its Facebook page.

“He was a potent force in music, acting — onstage, in movies and on television, and was world renowned as a songwriter. As well, he was a foresightful activist and charitable figure for several worthwhile organizations.

"His work will resound long after his untimely passing.

Mann suffered from early onset Alzheimer’s. He went public with his diagnosis in 2014, when he was 51.

He leaves behind a wife, Jill Daum, and two children, Harlan and Hatti.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.