Traffic

Distracted teen driver narrowly avoids crashing into Mantioba RCMP cruiser

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 3:52 pm
A near-miss on the highway, from the perspective of an RCMP cruiser.
A near-miss on the highway, from the perspective of an RCMP cruiser. RCMP Manitoba / Twitter

A 19-year-old driver is facing a whopper of a fine and a serious offence notice from Manitoba RCMP after nearly crashing into a police cruiser.

The incident forced an RCMP officer onto the shoulder of Highway 317, but no one was injured in the incident.

READ MORE: Winnipeg speeder handed big fines after close call in front of police cruiser

The scary situation earned the teen driver a $672 fine. Police said she told them she “may” have been distracted.

The police crackdown on distracted driving over the past year has resulted in Manitoba Public Insurance processing more than 2,500 licence suspensions since the new penalties were introduced last fall.

As of Nov. 1, 2018, penalties for distracted driving increased to a $672 ticket, five demerits and a licence suspension between three and seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

