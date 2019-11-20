Distracted teen driver narrowly avoids crashing into Mantioba RCMP cruiser

A 19-year-old driver is facing a whopper of a fine and a serious offence notice from Manitoba RCMP after nearly crashing into a police cruiser.
The incident forced an RCMP officer onto the shoulder of Highway 317, but no one was injured in the incident.
The scary situation earned the teen driver a $672 fine. Police said she told them she “may” have been distracted.
The police crackdown on distracted driving over the past year has resulted in Manitoba Public Insurance processing more than 2,500 licence suspensions since the new penalties were introduced last fall.
As of Nov. 1, 2018, penalties for distracted driving increased to a $672 ticket, five demerits and a licence suspension between three and seven days.
