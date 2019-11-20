Distracted teen driver narrowly avoids crashing into Mantioba RCMP cruiser

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old driver is facing a whopper of a fine and a serious offence notice from Manitoba RCMP after nearly crashing into a police cruiser.

The incident forced an RCMP officer onto the shoulder of Highway 317, but no one was injured in the incident.

The scary situation earned the teen driver a $672 fine. Police said she told them she “may” have been distracted.

The police crackdown on distracted driving over the past year has resulted in Manitoba Public Insurance processing more than 2,500 licence suspensions since the new penalties were introduced last fall.

As of Nov. 1, 2018, penalties for distracted driving increased to a $672 ticket, five demerits and a licence suspension between three and seven days.

Scary right?! This car came dangerously close to a head-on collision with #rcmpmb last week, forcing our officer to the shoulder on #MBHwy317. 19yo driver indicated she “may” have been distracted. Charged w careless driving ($672 fine) + serious offence notice. #TrafficTues pic.twitter.com/1sbfW3HwWX — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 20, 2019