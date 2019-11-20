Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Regional District of North Okanagan issues water quality notice for Greater Vernon

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 7:26 pm
A water quality notice has been issued for Greater Vernon.
A water quality notice has been issued for Greater Vernon. Regional District North Okanagan

A precautionary water quality notice has been issued for Greater Vernon.

The Regional District of the North Okanagan issued the notice on Tuesday, but stated it was a precautionary measure, not a boil water notice.

On its website, the regional district said the notice was issued because of work being done at the Kal Lake pump house. In order to make the pump house flood-resistant, the pump house is being temporarily turned off.

A map outlining the extent of the water quality notice.
A map outlining the extent of the water quality notice. Regional District North Okanagan

READ MORE: Dozens attend community water forum at Kelowna library hosted by UBC Okanagan

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, all Greater Vernon water customers will now receive their water from Duteau Creek.

However, the regional district said a leak was detected at the Duteau Creek UV facility on Oct. 31.

Work is underway to repair the UV facility, with the regional district noting that while water is not being treated by UV disinfection, it is still being treated by the Duteau Creek water treatment plant.

The water treatment plant was in place for years, the regional district added, until the UV facility was turned on in February 2019.

Couple gives badly injured koala a drink from water bottle
Couple gives badly injured koala a drink from water bottle

Once repairs are made to the UV facility, the water quality notice will be rescinded.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” said the regional district, “anyone wishing additional protection, including infants, and those with a compromised immune system may wish to boil water for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or when brushing teeth.”

The regional district noted that Duteau Creek water is softer than Kalamalka Lake water, which may be of interest to those who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums.

NASA finds water vapour on one of Jupiter’s moons
NASA finds water vapour on one of Jupiter’s moons
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganVernonWaterNorth OkanaganKalamalka LakeRDNOwater treatmentregional district north OkanaganDuteau CreekUV facility
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.