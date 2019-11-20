Regional District of North Okanagan issues water quality notice for Greater Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

A precautionary water quality notice has been issued for Greater Vernon.

The Regional District of the North Okanagan issued the notice on Tuesday, but stated it was a precautionary measure, not a boil water notice.

On its website, the regional district said the notice was issued because of work being done at the Kal Lake pump house. In order to make the pump house flood-resistant, the pump house is being temporarily turned off.

As a result, all Greater Vernon water customers will now receive their water from Duteau Creek.

However, the regional district said a leak was detected at the Duteau Creek UV facility on Oct. 31.

Work is underway to repair the UV facility, with the regional district noting that while water is not being treated by UV disinfection, it is still being treated by the Duteau Creek water treatment plant.

The water treatment plant was in place for years, the regional district added, until the UV facility was turned on in February 2019.

Once repairs are made to the UV facility, the water quality notice will be rescinded.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” said the regional district, “anyone wishing additional protection, including infants, and those with a compromised immune system may wish to boil water for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or when brushing teeth.”

The regional district noted that Duteau Creek water is softer than Kalamalka Lake water, which may be of interest to those who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums.

