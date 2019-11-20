Menu

Canada

Montreal pledges to patch up 25,000 potholes by Christmas

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 11:14 am
The City of Montreal is aiming to patch thousands of potholes ahead of the holiday season.
The City of Montreal is aiming to patch thousands of potholes ahead of the holiday season. Getty Images

After an early bout of winter weather, the City of Montreal is planning to fill and pave 25,000 potholes before the holiday season gets underway.

The city, which made the announcement Wednesday, said the operation will focus on road craters that have appeared since last spring due to “unusual weather conditions.”

“Work is planned on the various roads, both day and night, so as to limit the obstacles to traffic, particularly in the city centre,” the city said in a statement.

READ MORE: Montreal’s 2019 pothole season expected to be worse than usual — city

As part of the plan, 16 machines will patch up potholes across all 19 of the city’s boroughs. This will be done in addition to emergency paving operations that the boroughs oversee.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the city says the plan is dependent on the weather since patching up potholes can only be done when streets are dry and it is not too cold outside.

Montrealers can report potholes to the city by contacting 311.

The city says the plan is to ensure the safety of all road users as the winter season gets underway. The move comes a few days after the Plante administration unveiled a new series of measures aimed at protecting pedestrians on city streets.

Pothole causes $1000 worth of damage to a Kingston woman’s vehicle
Pothole causes $1000 worth of damage to a Kingston woman’s vehicle
