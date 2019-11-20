Montreal pledges to patch up 25,000 potholes by Christmas

Send this page to someone via email

After an early bout of winter weather, the City of Montreal is planning to fill and pave 25,000 potholes before the holiday season gets underway.

The city, which made the announcement Wednesday, said the operation will focus on road craters that have appeared since last spring due to “unusual weather conditions.”

“Work is planned on the various roads, both day and night, so as to limit the obstacles to traffic, particularly in the city centre,” the city said in a statement.

As part of the plan, 16 machines will patch up potholes across all 19 of the city’s boroughs. This will be done in addition to emergency paving operations that the boroughs oversee.

However, the city says the plan is dependent on the weather since patching up potholes can only be done when streets are dry and it is not too cold outside.

Montrealers can report potholes to the city by contacting 311.

The city says the plan is to ensure the safety of all road users as the winter season gets underway. The move comes a few days after the Plante administration unveiled a new series of measures aimed at protecting pedestrians on city streets.

