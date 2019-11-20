Menu

Crime

Toronto officer who arrested, released Bruce McArthur pleads not guilty to disciplinary charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2019 9:59 am
TORONTO – A Toronto police officer involved in the 2016 arrest and release of serial killer Bruce McArthur has pleaded not guilty to disciplinary charges.

Lawyer Lawrence Gridin entered the plea this morning on behalf of Sgt. Paul Gauthier during a brief appearance before the Toronto police tribunal.

Gauthier is charged with insubordination and neglect of duty related to his handling of a complaint by a man who alleged McArthur tried to strangle him.

READ MORE: Bruce McArthur case: Toronto police detective charged with neglect of duty, insubordination

The officer was not present Wednesday. He has yet to appear before the tribunal, with his lawyer citing an undisclosed illness.

Gridin has said his client will be at the hearing to face the accusations against him when the time comes.

A notice of hearing released earlier this year alleges Gauthier did not record a video statement from the complainant or photograph his injuries within 72 hours, as required by the force’s policy on domestic violence investigations.

READ MORE: Illness delays hearing for Toronto cop who arrested, freed Bruce McArthur in 2016

A date for a hearing has not yet been set, as the parties continue discussions over the disclosure of evidence.

Gridin has said the officer did nothing wrong.

McArthur pleaded guilty in January to eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of men with ties to Toronto’s Church-Wellesley neighbourhood.

He was arrested in January 2018 and an internal probe related to the case began shortly afterwards.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
