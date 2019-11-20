Wrong-way driver dies after vehicle crashes into transport truck on Hwy. 406 near St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say a 54-year-old man from Welland, Ont., is dead after allegedly driving the wrong way on Highway 406 near Beaverdams Road.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the man was driving the wrong way when his vehicle collided with a transport truck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries, Schmidt said.

Schmidt said speed, alcohol and drugs are being looked at as possible contributing factors.

OPP tweeted just after 7:30 a.m. that the highway is now re-opened.

Any witnesses are asked to call the OPP at 905-356-1311.

