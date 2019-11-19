Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

The Salvation Army annual Christmas Kettle Campaign kicks off in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 4:42 pm
The Salvation Army of Peterborough's kettle campaign is underway, aiming to raise more than $85,000.
The Salvation Army of Peterborough's kettle campaign is underway, aiming to raise more than $85,000. Global News Peterborough file

The Salvation Army kettle campaign is underway in Peterborough for the holiday season.

In a release from the Peterborough Temple Corps, the Salvation Army says its fundraising goal is to exceed the $85,000 raised in 2018.

READ MORE: Three Loonies fundraiser returns to Peterborough to support Kawartha Food Share

Funds raised support numerous programs in the community including the Salvation Army’s food bank, breakfast program, Christmas food hampers and toy shop and more.

From Jan. 1 to Sept. 30 this year, the local Salvation Army served 11,070 meals at its breakfast program; its food bank reached more than 2,800 households in the area.

The Salvation Army says last Christmas, 2,046 individuals and families received food hampers and 2,600 children received toys.

“In order for us to offer such services, we rely heavily on the money raised from the Christmas Kettle campaign,” the release states. “Last year our goal of $85,000 was met, and we are looking to exceed that total this season.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Salvation Army says donations of money and of time are valued. Volunteers are also needed to assist in the Christmas Kettle campaign. To volunteer, call the Salvation Army at 705-742-5391 ext. 27.

Kawartha Food Share seeing spike in demand for meal programs
Kawartha Food Share seeing spike in demand for meal programs
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Salvation ArmyKettle CampaignSalvation Army Kettle CampaignFood HampersChristmas kettlesChristmas fundraising campaignPeterborough Salvation ArmySalvation Army services
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.