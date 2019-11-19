Innisfil residents who receive parking fines can pay with donations until Dec. 2

Send this page to someone via email

The Town of Innisfil is allowing residents who receive a parking fine the option of donating children’s toys, gift cards, non-perishable food items or cash instead of paying their ticket.

The town’s Scrooge the Ticket campaign will run until Dec. 2.

All donations that are collected will be given to the Innisfil Food Bank, an outreach program of the Innisfil Community Church.

“This is now a well-known campaign within the community, and we are thrilled to be offering it again,” Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin said in a statement.

“No one ever wants to see a ticket placed on their dashboard but giving residents the opportunity to turn that ticket into a donation for community members who are in need makes it just that much better.”

Residents who choose to donate are asked to bring their items to Innisfil Town Hall at 2101 Innisfil Beach Rd. by Dec. 2 at 4:30 p.m.

The donated items must be equal to or greater in value than the parking fine, and a receipt must be presented.

Donations can be made online during the timeframe and will be directed toward the campaign.

