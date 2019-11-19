Orillia council starts its 2020 budget process

Send this page to someone via email

Orillia council kicked off its budget process for the upcoming year on Monday, with an overview of budget documents in advance of the upcoming deliberation process scheduled for the next few weeks.

“During budget deliberations, council will take into consideration investing in infrastructure, maximizing cost savings, and providing contributions to our reserves to save for future needs,” Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke said in a statement.

“Council’s goal is to approve a 2020 budget that is responsible to the taxpayer and ensures we can maintain our current and future assets.”

During its Monday budget committee meeting, council received an overview of its 2019 financial position.

Staff highlighted financial pressures due to higher than budgeted assessment appeals and increased social health service expenses.

According to the city, a surplus is still anticipated due to additional grant funding received from the province and a later opening date for the new recreation centre.

The 2020 draft budget focuses on asset management and sustainability, including investments to maintain Orillia’s infrastructure, like the second phase of the Front Street reconstruction, an enhanced road resurfacing program and implementing LED street lighting and gateway signage.

Investment in information technology initiatives have also been proposed, including establishing the infrastructure for a future citizen self-service portal and a smart pay transit system for improved efficiency and customer service.

Additional reserve contributions to help ensure funding for future projects and capital maintenance of new facilities have also been proposed.

“City staff work diligently to present a budget to council that balances present and future needs with the financial pressures affecting today’s municipalities,” Jim Lang, Orillia’s city treasurer, said in a statement.

“Council will review and debate the budget in detail during the next few weeks with a goal of approving a final 2020 budget on Dec. 9.”

