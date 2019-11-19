Menu

Canada

Elderly man in hospital after fire in Toronto’s northwest end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 6:27 am
Updated November 19, 2019 6:52 am
Crews on scene of a 1-alarm fire in Toronto that sent one man to hospital.
Crews on scene of a 1-alarm fire in Toronto that sent one man to hospital. Robbie Ford / Global News

Officials say an elderly man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out at a home in the city’s northwest end on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to an address on Lomar Drive, near Highway 400 and Sheppard Avenue West, at around 3:26 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, smoke and fire was coming from the back of a semi-detached home.

Toronto Fire Services said the original 9-1-1 call came from residents on the other side of the home who smelled burning.

Fire officials said they found one man inside and he was taken to a trauma centre. They added that the fire has been knocked down.

