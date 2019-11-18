University of Calgary promises support for exchange students after recommending they leave Hong Kong

Send this page to someone via email

University of Calgary students are modifying the Goddess of Democracy statue that stands in the foyer of the MacEwan Student Centre with a sign that says “Read the plaque, it’s happening again.”

It’s a replica of a statue that became a global symbol of defiance after the original was destroyed in Tiananmen Square.

Goddess of Democracy at the University of Calgary campus. Jill Croteau/Global News

It stands on campus attracting some attention while two U of C exchange students are in Hong Kong, trapped at the Polytechnic University. The school has been turned into a fortress as the situation between protesters and police escalates.

U of C president Jessica Revington said she supports the university’s recommendations to get the students out.

“We are incredibly concerned for the safety of these students,” Revington said Monday. Tweet This

“We are happy the university has reached out to them and has offered options if they do choose to come back to Canada.”

In a statement to Global News, U of C vice-provost Susan Barker confirmed there are two students currently on an exchange program in Hong Kong.

“We have reached out to them and recommended that they both leave the country. Additionally, we have also offered to provide the students with assistance related to extra costs incurred as a result of their early departure from Hong Kong,” Barker said.

“It’s encouraging to see we want to make sure there are no barriers to students in a position these ones are in,” Revington said.

The anti-government protests have been taking place for months. A Calgary group following the developments has been in contact with students on the inside.

Ken Tang is with the New Hong Kong Cultural Club.

“A lot are fearing for their lives, and right now, it’s pretty horrific. There are 350 students still left and they are under siege,” Tang said. Tweet This

He said some of the exchange students studying in Hong Kong have become involuntarily involved in the social unrest.

“Some of them do not understand the situation going on. It’s 35 years in the making but they know we need to defend our democracy and freedom,” Tang said.

There is still no word on whether the students studying abroad are choosing to head home.