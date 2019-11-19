Menu

News

LIVE BLOG: Trump impeachment hearings enter their 2nd week

By Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 7:28 am
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a campaign rally in Bossier City, LA, U.S., November 14, 2019.
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a campaign rally in Bossier City, LA, U.S., November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

As impeachment hearings enter their second week, Democrats expect to hear from eight additional witnesses about U.S. President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Here’s what’s to expect on the impeachment schedule:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said Trump is welcome to appear or answer questions in writing, if he chooses.

Trump indicates he might be willing to testify in impeachment probe

Witnesses expected to testify include:

  • Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official who said he raised concerns in the White House about Trump’s push for investigations
  • Gordon Sondland, Trump’s European Union ambassador, who spoke to the president about the Ukraine policy
  • Former Ukrainian envoy Kurt Volker
  • Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice-President Mike Pence detailed from the State Department
  • Former National Security Council aide Tim Morrison
  • Fiona Hill, a former Russia adviser to the White House who told lawmakers about former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s concerns about Ukraine.
With files by The Associated Press

