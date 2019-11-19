LIVE BLOG: Trump impeachment hearings enter their 2nd week

Send this page to someone via email

As impeachment hearings enter their second week, Democrats expect to hear from eight additional witnesses about U.S. President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Here’s what’s to expect on the impeachment schedule:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said Trump is welcome to appear or answer questions in writing, if he chooses.

Witnesses expected to testify include:

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official who said he raised concerns in the White House about Trump’s push for investigations

Gordon Sondland, Trump’s European Union ambassador, who spoke to the president about the Ukraine policy

Former Ukrainian envoy Kurt Volker

Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice-President Mike Pence detailed from the State Department

Former National Security Council aide Tim Morrison

Fiona Hill, a former Russia adviser to the White House who told lawmakers about former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s concerns about Ukraine.

— With files by The Associated Press