Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario tribunal upholds Toronto rules on short-term rentals like Airbnb

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2019 4:11 pm
Airbnb.
Fairbnb, which pushed to keep the rules, says the ruling is a major victory for tenants across Ontario. File/Getty Images

TORONTO – An Ontario tribunal has upheld rules passed by the City of Toronto on short-term rentals like Airbnb.

The Local Planning Appeal Tribunal says it has dismissed an appeal by several residents who objected to the rules that put limits on how people can rent out their properties.

READ MORE: Airbnb could pull up to 1% off rental vacancies in Canada’s 3 biggest cities: study

Tribunal member Scott Tousaw says in his ruling that while the exact numbers involved are in dispute, it’s clear that each short-term rental displaces a permanent household.

He found that the Toronto rules, which don’t allow secondary properties to be rented out for short-term use, still allow a number of short-term rental uses while not threatening the city’s strained housing supply.

READ MORE: Police deem downtown Toronto condo shooting ‘accidental discharge’

He says the rules represent a “reasonable balancing” between housing needs and supporting business and tourism economies.

Story continues below advertisement

Fairbnb, which pushed to keep the rules, says the ruling is a major victory for tenants across Ontario.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
City of TorontoAirbnbshort-term rentalsToronto HousingToronto housing marketLocal Planning Appeal TribunalToronto rental marketShort-Term Rentals TorontoAirbnb Short-term RentalOntario Tribunal
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.