November 23 – Castrol Raceway

By 630CHED
Posted November 18, 2019 2:54 pm
MORE THAN JUST A RACE TRACK

Don’t miss the action at Castrol Raceway, Canada’s premiere motorsports complex. Castrol Raceway’s 320 Acre facility is a multi Venue motorsport entertainment complex including a ¼ NHRA Dragstrip, 2.7 km Road Course, 3/8 Mile Clay Oval, 12,000 Sq.Meter Paddock, and 10-Acre Off Road Dirt Track. Each Race season hosts a comprehensive schedule of events including Monster Truck Throwdown, Gold Cup Sprint Car Showcase, The Mopar Rocky Mountain Nationals, and Hot August Night, Canada’s largest Jet Car event: see the skies light up with flames as speeds approach 300 mph. A Fun Family Facility boasting a full menu for the whole family and home to an exceptional playground facility to keep the kids entertained.

The excitement doesn’t stop in the winter! The Canadian Tire Magic of Lights is 2 kms of festive and vibrant LED lighted displays celebrating the joy of the holidays. A “drive through” experience from the comfort of your own car. At every turn, and in every direction, the magical route is overflowing with spectacular light displays and animations. Multiple holiday themes come to life with hundreds of thousands of sparkling lights! Open each evening throughout the Holiday Season 5PM-10PM*

