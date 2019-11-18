Shots fired near King St. and Gage Ave. in Hamilton’s east end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police have confirmed that gunshots were fired in the city’s east end early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the “shots fired” call just after 9 a.m. near King Street East and Gage Avenue North.

The incident caused several schools to initiate hold and secure protocols for about 90 minutes.

READ MORE: Hamilton teens charged with stealing car with keys left in ignition

Const. Lorraine Edwards told Global News on Monday afternoon that at present there’s not a lot of known about what happened.

“Detectives are in the middle of interviewing witnesses, and anybody that knows information.”

No injuries were reported.

The schools that were involved in the early morning “hold and secure” were Prince of Wales Elementary School, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Elementary School, Bernie Custis Secondary School, Adelaide Hoodless Elementary School, Memorial City Elementary School and St. Ann (Hamilton) Catholic Elementary School.

Story continues below advertisement

HPS continues to investigate possible gunshots near King & Gage in #HamOnt. There is a heavy police presence in the area and there are no reported injuries. Bernie Custis, Prince or Wales, Adelaide Hoodless, Memorial, St. Ann's and Holy Name of Jesus are in Hold and Secure. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 18, 2019