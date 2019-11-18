Shots fired near King St. and Gage Ave. in Hamilton’s east end: police

Hamilton Police have confirmed that gunshots were fired in the city’s east end early Monday morning.
Officers responded to the “shots fired” call just after 9 a.m. near King Street East and Gage Avenue North.
The incident caused several schools to initiate hold and secure protocols for about 90 minutes.
Const. Lorraine Edwards told Global News on Monday afternoon that at present there’s not a lot of known about what happened.
“Detectives are in the middle of interviewing witnesses, and anybody that knows information.”
No injuries were reported.
The schools that were involved in the early morning “hold and secure” were Prince of Wales Elementary School, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Elementary School, Bernie Custis Secondary School, Adelaide Hoodless Elementary School, Memorial City Elementary School and St. Ann (Hamilton) Catholic Elementary School.
