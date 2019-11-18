Menu

Crime

Commercial driver charged with disobeying stop sign, having improper licence: Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 1:45 pm
OPP arrested the driver following a traffic stop in the Kirkfield area on Saturday.
OPP arrested the driver following a traffic stop in the Kirkfield area on Saturday. Don Mitchell / Global News

The driver of a commercial vehicle is facing several charges following a traffic stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday.

OPP say an officer on patrol in the Kirkfield area north of Lindsay noticed a commercial motor vehicle that had allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign.

READ MORE: Tractor trailer filled with toxic substance catches fire on Hwy. 401 through Quinte West

According to police, the officer conducted a vehicle stop that led to several Highway Traffic Act charges being laid against the driver.

Richard English, 68, was charged with disobeying a stop sign, failure to stop and driving a commercial vehicle with an improper licence.

The company that owns the vehicle was also charged with permitting a person to drive a commercial vehicle in contravention of a condition, police say. OPP did not name the company.

Story continues below advertisement

English had his driver’s licence suspended for three days, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

10 commercial vehicles removed from roads during safety blitz
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
