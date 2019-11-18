Commercial driver charged with disobeying stop sign, having improper licence: Kawartha Lakes OPP

The driver of a commercial vehicle is facing several charges following a traffic stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday.
OPP say an officer on patrol in the Kirkfield area north of Lindsay noticed a commercial motor vehicle that had allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign.
According to police, the officer conducted a vehicle stop that led to several Highway Traffic Act charges being laid against the driver.
Richard English, 68, was charged with disobeying a stop sign, failure to stop and driving a commercial vehicle with an improper licence.
The company that owns the vehicle was also charged with permitting a person to drive a commercial vehicle in contravention of a condition, police say. OPP did not name the company.
English had his driver’s licence suspended for three days, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
