Traffic

Diesel fuel leak forces south London road closures

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted November 18, 2019 10:33 am
Updated November 18, 2019 11:30 am
London fire crews tend to a diesel fuel leak on Highbury Avenue north of Highway 401.
London fire crews tend to a diesel fuel leak on Highbury Avenue north of Highway 401. London Fire Department / Twitter

London police say they have closed a number of roads in the city’s south end following a diesel fuel leak on Monday morning.

Police took to Twitter at around 8:30 a.m. to announce that Highbury Avenue north of Highway 401 was closed in both directions following a collision. The westbound off-ramp to Highway 401 from Highbury Avenue was also closed on Monday morning.

Police added that minor injuries were reported in the crash.

A later tweet from the London Fire Department revealed the collision led to a diesel fuel leak.

Hazmat technicians were working to contain the spill, and the Ministry of Environment had been contacted, according to the tweet.

The fire department added that the cleanup will keep southbound Highbury Avenue closed at Highway 401.

At 11:24 a.m., London police tweeted that one southbound lane of Highbury Avenue remained closed, while another had since been reopened. The London Fire Department expects the roadway to fully reopen around 1 p.m. or 2 p.m.

