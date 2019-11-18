Diesel fuel leak forces south London road closures

Send this page to someone via email

London police say they have closed a number of roads in the city’s south end following a diesel fuel leak on Monday morning.

Police took to Twitter at around 8:30 a.m. to announce that Highbury Avenue north of Highway 401 was closed in both directions following a collision. The westbound off-ramp to Highway 401 from Highbury Avenue was also closed on Monday morning.

Police added that minor injuries were reported in the crash.

A later tweet from the London Fire Department revealed the collision led to a diesel fuel leak.

Hazmat technicians were working to contain the spill, and the Ministry of Environment had been contacted, according to the tweet.

The fire department added that the cleanup will keep southbound Highbury Avenue closed at Highway 401.

At 11:24 a.m., London police tweeted that one southbound lane of Highbury Avenue remained closed, while another had since been reopened. The London Fire Department expects the roadway to fully reopen around 1 p.m. or 2 p.m.