Several areas of Metro Vancouver see flooding as heavy rains pummel coastal B.C.

Several communities in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the coastal mainland saw flooding and high stream advisories as heavy rains pummeled the region Sunday.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning late last week for several parts of coastal B.C. While the warning was lifted by Sunday morning, the rain continued to fall in several areas.

While Saturday’s rain was largely limited to western Vancouver Island and the central and northern coasts, Sunday brought a huge downpour to the Lower Mainland and North Shore extending into the Fraser Valley.

By 11:15 a.m., city crews in Vancouver had already responded to 32 reported cases of flooding and catch basin issues, the city said.

Some roadways and bridges, including the 3000-block of Knight Street and the Oak Street Bridge, saw major pools of water form, making it treacherous for drivers.

Those stretches were momentarily closed to allow crews to clear clogged catch basins, but have since re-opened.

Five other flooding issues were reported overnight between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m., a city spokesperson said. All of those issues were resolved.

In Burnaby, flooding forced road closures on Westminster Avenue between Still Creek Avenue and Regent Street, while Still Creek Avenue itself was shut down between Douglas Road and Westminster Avenue.

With the heavy rainfall today you "otter" know to watch out for localized flooding. Currently Westminster Avenue is closed between Still Creek Ave and Regent St. Help the rain drain by clearing leaves and debris from catch basins on your street. #StillCreekOtters pic.twitter.com/H9D0Hf3d5R — City of Burnaby (@CityofBurnaby) November 17, 2019

Burnaby Assistant Fire Chief Stewart Colbourne said drivers need to be cautious as pooling and flooding makes the roads treacherous.

“Slow down so you don’t lose control of your vehicle, give yourself some extra time, and leave yourself a little extra space between the vehicle in front of you,” he warned.

Other cities in the region like North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Coquitlam and Surrey are urging residents to clean up storm drains themselves to avoid flooding in their areas.

The City of Vancouver is pointing residents to its Adopt a Catch Basin program online.

Looks like this rain isn’t letting up! Report area flooding and potholes though VanConnect and 3-1-1. You can also visit us online to Adopt a Catch Basin of your own and help keep your neighbourhood free of flooding: https://t.co/KcE6VTFkKu pic.twitter.com/JwWRdTxaJz — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) November 16, 2019

Vancouver was due to receive as much as 50 millimetres of rain by Sunday evening, with surrounding areas in the northeast like Coquitlam and Pitt Meadows getting even more.

On the North Shore, West Vancouver saw more than 60 millimetres of rain between Saturday morning and midday Sunday.

District of North Vancouver Coun. Jordan Black issued a warning on Twitter that creeks in the area are running high.

With heavy rain this wknd, the creeks in #NorthVan are running high. Please use caution when you’re out, especially if you have a dog like mine that wants to swim in all of them! pic.twitter.com/mZXOHOWHWw — Jordan Back (@jordanback) November 17, 2019

On Vancouver Island, more than 100 millimetres of rain fell on western communities like Tofino and Ucluelet.

The River Forecast Centre has issued high streamflow advisories for that area, as well as the entire B.C. coast from Prince Rupert to Vancouver.

