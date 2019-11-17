Menu

Canada

Moncton-area transportation service looks to remove ad from anglophone rights group

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 17, 2019 11:30 am
An advertisement from the Anglophone Rights Association has sparked controversy in Moncton, N.B.
An advertisement from the Anglophone Rights Association has sparked controversy in Moncton, N.B. Nicole Doiron/Facebook

The transportation service for the Moncton area has requested that a controversial advertisement from the Anglophone Rights Association of New Brunswick be pulled from its buses.

Codiac Transpo wrote in a Facebook post that it came to their attention that “an advertisement appearing on one of our buses does not follow the [City of Moncton’s] position on bilingualism.”

READ MORE: Official languages should be above partisanship, says New Brunswick francophone advocacy group

The City of Moncton was declared officially bilingual in 2002.

A third-party company manages the advertising for Codiac Transpo. The transit service wrote that it is not part of the advertising approval process but has already contacted the third-party company to get the ad removed.

“We do require advertising to be respectful toward everyone in our community,” Codiac Transpo wrote.

The Anglophone Rights Association of New Brunswick’s website describes it as the “only organization that represents the Anglophone population.”

The advertisement poses the question: “Do you feel the implementation of BILINGUALISM has gone too far? Join [Anglophone Rights Association of New Brunswick] to ensure your voice is heard!”

Global News has attempted to contact the association for comment but has not gotten a response. The organization told CBC that it had no comment at this time.

