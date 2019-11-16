Hallmark film under production at Big White Ski Resort

Send this page to someone via email

Big White Ski Resort is the backdrop for a new Hallmark movie.

The production of the Hallmark movie, Alice in Winterland, began Nov. 15 and it is set to air in 2020, during the Winterfest line-up.

Cast and crew will be staying for a total of 138 nights at the resort to also shoot a commercial.

Last fall, a crew of more than 80 people filmed on the mountain for Hallmark’s A Winter Princess.

“When a show is looking for something specific like snow in November, there are only a few places that they can go in B.C. and Big White is a no-brainer,” said Jon Summerland, film commissioner at the Okanagan Film Commission in a press release.

Summerland estimates that the economic impact of the new Hallmark film would require $85,000 per day for filming.

