Canada

Annual Fall Fair fundraiser held for Dorval Elementary School

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted November 16, 2019 6:44 pm
Updated November 16, 2019 6:49 pm
Dorval Elementary School hosts annual fair
The annual fundraising Fall Fair was held at Dorval Elementary School Saturday.

It was put on by the Parents Home and School Association to raise funds to help put on activities at the school.  It’s one of the association’s biggest fundraisers, according to organization’s vice-president, Andria Riti.

“We’re hoping to reach our target which is between $9,000 and $11,000,” she told Global News.

Last year they managed to get $9,500.  Much of the funds come from local artisans who purchase tables at the fair where they sell their products.

Organizers said this year there were close to 30.  Other cash generators include food sales, raffles, a silent auction and even a place where kids can buy their own stuff.

READ MORE: How safe is the drinking water at Montreal’s English schools?

“Kids go into that room, every item is a dollar or less and they can do their Christmas shopping,” Riti laughed.

She said all the items in the kids room were donated.

School principal Wusua Mitchell said without the event, some school activities might not be possible.

“We bring in plays for the students free of charge, we offer transition to high school programmes free of charge, and the money helps to subsidize other activities that can be quite expensive,” she explained.

READ MORE: Quebec Community Groups Network awards school board commissioner

She pointed out that parental involvement in a student’s life is key to the child’s success, even though it might be hard for some parents to find time because of work and other commitments.

“But [the fair] is one opportunity to come to the school and the children can say, ‘Oh, this is my school, this is my teacher, these are some of the parents,'” she said.

“They see a lot in the school. It really brings that type of community together.”

Riti agrees, saying all the work involved is worth it.

“These activities become very much like social gathering — not just for the children but for the parents, as well,” she stressed.

“We’ve formed a bit of a village, so it’s really nice.”

