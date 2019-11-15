Selkirk Bridge re-opens after flood-related closure

Send this page to someone via email

The Selkirk Bridge is back in business.

Rising waters shut down the bridgebetween Highways 204 and 212 on Wednesday, as part of what mayor Larry Johannson called “unprecedented” fall flooding.

In a tweet Friday the City of Selkirk said the bridge has since been re-opened.

Johannson said Wednesday that Selkirk administrators would continue to watch the Red River in North and South Dakota closely, to try and predict what kind of water levels they’ll be seeing here in Manitoba.

GOOD NEWS EVERYONE 📢 The Selkirk Bridge is back open! 🎉🎊 That is all. pic.twitter.com/MdgRxULGY0 — City of Selkirk (@cityofselkirk) November 15, 2019

