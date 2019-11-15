Menu

Selkirk Bridge re-opens after flood-related closure

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 5:07 pm
The Selkirk Bridge.
The Selkirk Bridge. Twitter / City of Selkirk

The Selkirk Bridge is back in business.

Rising waters shut down the bridgebetween Highways 204 and 212 on Wednesday, as part of what mayor Larry Johannson called “unprecedented” fall flooding.

In a tweet Friday the City of Selkirk said the bridge has since been re-opened.

Johannson said Wednesday that Selkirk administrators would continue to watch the Red River in North and South Dakota closely, to try and predict what kind of water levels they’ll be seeing here in Manitoba.

READ MORE: ‘Unprecedented’ fall flooding closes Highway 204, says Selkirk mayor

Zhoda, Man. residents still fighting flood waters, looking for answers from municipality
Zhoda, Man. residents still fighting flood waters, looking for answers from municipality
