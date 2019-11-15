Menu

Ugo Fredette plans to appeal conviction in slaying of ex-wife, stranger

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2019 4:33 pm
Updated November 15, 2019 4:37 pm
Ugo Fredette, 44, was convicted on Oct. 19.
Ugo Fredette, 44, was convicted on Oct. 19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO- Sûreté du Québec

Ugo Fredette, the man who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-wife and the fatal beating of an elderly stranger, is asking for an appeal of his conviction.

The notice of appeal, which was filed with the registry of the Court of Appeal of Montreal, states he is seeking a second trial.

The 44-year-old man was convicted on Oct. 19.

READ MORE: Ugo Fredette found guilty of first-degree murder in slaying of ex-wife, stranger

In addition to Véronique Barbe’s murder, he was also found guilty of in the death of Yvon Lacasse. Fredette stole his vehicle while he was on the run from authorities.

Both murders were committed on September 14, 2017.

In the notice of appeal, Fredette alleges that the trial judge erred in her instructions to the jury.

READ MORE: Jury sequestered in Ugo Fredette double murder trial

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Quebec Superior CourtQuebec Court of AppealUgo FredetteVeronique BarbeYvon LacasseUgo Fredette trialUgo Fredette verdict
