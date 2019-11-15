Ugo Fredette plans to appeal conviction in slaying of ex-wife, stranger

Send this page to someone via email

Ugo Fredette, the man who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-wife and the fatal beating of an elderly stranger, is asking for an appeal of his conviction.

The notice of appeal, which was filed with the registry of the Court of Appeal of Montreal, states he is seeking a second trial.

The 44-year-old man was convicted on Oct. 19.

READ MORE: Ugo Fredette found guilty of first-degree murder in slaying of ex-wife, stranger

In addition to Véronique Barbe’s murder, he was also found guilty of in the death of Yvon Lacasse. Fredette stole his vehicle while he was on the run from authorities.

Both murders were committed on September 14, 2017.

In the notice of appeal, Fredette alleges that the trial judge erred in her instructions to the jury.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Jury sequestered in Ugo Fredette double murder trial

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise