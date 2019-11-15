Regina couple wins $1.1 million home lottery

Send this page to someone via email

Peter and Tina Naylen had just sat down to eat dinner when their phone started ringing.

“I got a phone call from my daughter and she’s crying and screaming saying ‘you guys won,’” Tine said.

“I said ‘no’ but then our phone goes crazy.”

One of those calls was from the Hospital of Regina Foundation (HRF) verifying what their daughter said: the couple just won a $1.1 million home located in The Creeks.

The two-story, 3,600 square-foot four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home also comes along with a $30,000 cheque.

“We’re still pinching each other to make sure it’s true,” Peter said.

The Regina couple have supported the Hospitals of Regina Foundation Lottery for decades, but they never expected to win.

“It’s a great foundation,” Tina said. “The work the foundation is doing is amazing and they help people. We’ve had great experiences with the hospital when our family had to use them.”

Proceeds from the fall home lottery will support the HRF’s $2.3 million Cardiac Care Campaign. The campaign will update the technology and equipment at the Mosaic Health Centre, which has over 2,200 cardiac operations at their last year.

The Mosaic Company will also match up to $1 million of the community’s contributions, doubling the impact donors made this year.

“Ultimately it’s not about the home – and it’s a beautiful home,” said HRF president and CEO Dino Sophocleous. “All of those things are a means to an end, and the end of course is raising money for what’s important.”

The fall lottery sold out early, which Sophocleous said is a result of the community.

“Nothing we do happens without the community,” Sophocleous said. “This lottery can not be done without you.”

In addition to the Naylen’s winning the grand prize, Lolita Vansteelandt won the $700,000 lakefront cottage at Pasqua Lake.

Ron Melnechenko of Foam Lake won the 50/50 valued at $374,582.50.

Gail Prill of Regina won her choice of a new Mercedes-Benz A250 or $45,000 in cash.