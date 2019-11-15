Luke Combs headlining Country Thunder 2020 in Craven, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Country star Luke Combs is headlining Country Thunder 2020 in Craven, Sask.

The festival’s lineup, which takes place from July 9-12, was announced at the Revival Music Room in Regina on Friday morning.

“Luke Combs is one of the biggest things in music and not just in country music,” said Gerry Krochak, Country Thunder’s director of media relations.

“We ended it real strong with Chris Stapleton last year and to come back with Luke Combs in 2020 is huge for us.”

Combs was recently named Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards on Nov. 14.

He also won for Song of the Year for hit-single Beautiful Crazy.

Story continues below advertisement

He also received a 2019 Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

Combs will close out the festival on Sunday night.

Other notables joining Combs are Kane Brown, Dan + Shay and Clint Black.

“This lineup is a monster and we think it’s going to be a big deal,” Krochak said.

Hunter Brothers and Clint Black take the stage on opening night. Andrew Hyatt, Tenille Townes, Tanya Tucker, James Barker Band and Dan + Shay are playing on July 10.

Mackenzie Porter, Jade Eagleson, Wynonna, Chad Brownlee and Brown hit the stage on July 11.

Tenille Arts, Bobby Wills, Washboard Union, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Combs close out the show on July 12.

Early-bird rates for weekend passes are being currently on sale for $150 and can be purchased at Lammle’s Western Wear, Urban Cellars, and Prairie Mobile Communications.

1:46 Local businesses and staff feeling the roar of Country Thunder Local businesses and staff feeling the roar of Country Thunder