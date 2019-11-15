Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Luke Combs headlining Country Thunder 2020 in Craven, Sask.

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 1:04 pm
Updated November 15, 2019 2:01 pm
Luke Combs at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards held at Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, TN.
Luke Combs at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards held at Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, TN. Arroyo OConnor / The Canadian Press

Country star Luke Combs is headlining Country Thunder 2020 in Craven, Sask.

The festival’s lineup, which takes place from July 9-12, was announced at the Revival Music Room in Regina on Friday morning.

“Luke Combs is one of the biggest things in music and not just in country music,” said Gerry Krochak, Country Thunder’s director of media relations.

“We ended it real strong with Chris Stapleton last year and to come back with Luke Combs in 2020 is huge for us.”

READ MORE: Country Thunder lineup released: Tim McGraw joins Chris Stapleton in Craven

Combs was recently named Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards on Nov. 14.

He also won for Song of the Year for hit-single Beautiful Crazy.

Story continues below advertisement

He also received a 2019 Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

Combs will close out the festival on Sunday night.

Other notables joining Combs are Kane Brown, Dan + Shay and Clint Black.

“This lineup is a monster and we think it’s going to be a big deal,” Krochak said.

READ MORE: Lindsay Ell returns to Country Thunder as Canada’s rising star

Hunter Brothers and Clint Black take the stage on opening night. Andrew Hyatt, Tenille Townes, Tanya Tucker, James Barker Band and Dan + Shay are playing on July 10.

Mackenzie Porter, Jade Eagleson, Wynonna, Chad Brownlee and Brown hit the stage on July 11.

Tenille Arts, Bobby Wills, Washboard Union, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Combs close out the show on July 12.

Early-bird rates for weekend passes are being currently on sale for $150 and can be purchased at Lammle’s Western Wear, Urban Cellars, and Prairie Mobile Communications.

Local businesses and staff feeling the roar of Country Thunder
Local businesses and staff feeling the roar of Country Thunder
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MusicCountry MusicFestivalCravenCountry ThunderLuke CombsHunter Brothers2019 CMA AwardsCMT Awardstanya tuckerTenille ArtsRevival Music RoomBeautiful Crazy
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.