Hydro One announces major upgrade project, planned power outage in Haliburton County

Hydro One is advising residents in Haliburton County of an eight-hour planned outage to allow for major upgrades.

The utility company says a planned outage is scheduled on Sunday, Nov. 24 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to let crews complete “much-needed” upgrades to modernize the grid and replace aging infrastructure.

The outage is expected to impact 5,815 residential and 5,509 seasonal customers in Minden, Havelock, Dysart et al, Monmouth, Glamorgan, Dudley, Snowdon, Stanhope, Guilford and Harburn.

Hydro One says more than 100 power-line workers will install four smart switches and replace 24 end-of-life wooden poles throughout the county. Smart switches help to reduce the frequency and duration of power outages while limiting the number of customers impacted.

Crews will also complete maintenance work at multiple distribution stations in the area. Workers will use both on-road and specialized off-road equipment to conduct the upgrades, including a helicopter.

“We know that any outage causes a disruption for our customers, particularly outages of this length,” the company said Friday morning. “Hydro One works to reduce the impact on customers by bundling required work so multiple outages are not required while using all available crews. We appreciate everyone’s patience as our crews work as safely and as quickly to complete this important work.”

Customers requiring additional information can call 1-888-664-9376.

