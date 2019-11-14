Menu

Education

Sicamous elementary reopens after smell causes lengthy closure

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 3:53 pm
Parkview Elementary School in Sicamous, B.C., reopened this week.
Parkview Elementary School in Sicamous, B.C., reopened this week. Global News

A “welcome home” banner was strung across the front of Parkview Elementary School as students returned to their home campus this week.

Students at the Sicamous elementary school were finally able to return to their original classrooms Wednesday, almost two months after a foul smell closed the school building.

READ MORE: Few answers, lots of angst at meeting on closed Sicamous school

Parkview Elementary School was shuttered in late September, and students were bused to other schools, as officials worked to try and identify what was causing the smell.

Students returned to class at Parkview Elementary School this week.
Students returned to class at Parkview Elementary School this week. North Okanagan Shuswap School District

In the end no specific cause was pinpointed but the school district said tests conducted on the building also did not find any contaminants.

It is suspected that the smell may have been related to wet weather conditions.

Reopening Malakwa Elementary not an immediate option
Reopening Malakwa Elementary not an immediate option

The foul odor was ruled temporary and transitory but the school district also undertook a series of upgrades to the building, including waterproofing the foundation and installing better venting in the gym.

READ MORE: Odour cause elusive; Sicamous school remains closed

That work is still underway but will not impact the classrooms.

The district has yet to release information about how much the remediation work cost.

The closure caused controversy as parents worried about some children being forced to take long bus rides to Salmon Arm schools during the shutdown of Parkview.

A “welcome home” banner greats students heading back to class at Parkview Elementary School in Sicamous.
A “welcome home” banner greats students heading back to class at Parkview Elementary School in Sicamous. North Okanagan Shuswap School District

– with files from Doris Bregolisse, Doyle Potenteau

