Embro woman, 53, identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle crash near Thamesford: OPP

Provincial police have identified a 53-year-old Embro, Ont. woman as the victim of a fatal three-vehicle collision northeast of Thamesford, Ont. Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene along Dundas Street (Highway 2) at 29th Line around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a collision involving a minivan, pickup truck, and a tractor trailer.

The drivers of the pickup truck and tractor trailer suffered non-life threatening injuries and minor injuries, respectively.

The driver of the minivan was airlifted from the scene to a nearby hospital trauma centre where they were pronounced dead, police said. On Thursday, police identified the victim as Sherry Lynn Wettlaufer, 53, of Embro, Ont.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

