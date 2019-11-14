Okanagan food bank expecting need for Christmas hamper to rise

Send this page to someone via email

After recent business closures in the region, the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank is expecting more families will be in need of help this year.

The food bank said it needs community support to make sure it has enough food to fill Christmas hampers for up to 2,200 families this holiday season.

In contrast, last year the food bank gave out over 2,000 hampers.

Interim executive director Tamie Watson said the food bank is seeing a greater demand as clients, many of them working, struggle to keep food on the table while paying the bills.

“Donations from the community are greatly needed in order to ensure that we’ve got these hampers available for everybody,” Watson said.

Later this month, a local high school is hosting a turkey drive in hopes of helping fill the hampers.

Money for turkeys or frozen turkeys can be dropped off at Immaculata Regional High School on Monday, Nov. 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Their goal is to collect enough donations to supply 150 turkeys for the food bank’s hampers.

Donations can also be made on the food bank’s website.

Those in need of a hamper can contact the food bank directly to register. The hampers will be handed out during the second and third weeks of December.