Law firm LLF pledging $25,000 to Peterborough Humane Society’s new animal care centre

A Peterborough law firm has pledged a $25,000 contribution towards the Peterborough Humane Society’s new animal care centre.

On Thursday, the Humane Society announced support from LLF Lawyers for Our Pet Project, the fundraising campaign for its animal care centre to be built on 20 acres of land on Technology Drive.

The $10-million project aims to set the standard for animal shelters in Canada and will include a new adoption and education centre, Canada’s first provincial dog rehab centre in partnership with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, as well as the region’s only accessible spay/neuter clinic.

Joe Grant, an associate at LLF, says the full-service law firm is excited to be a part of the project.

“We are all animal lovers and have been supporters of the humane society for many years,” he stated. “Anyone who has been to the current facility (on Lansdowne Street East) can attest to the great work being done as the largest animal shelter in Peterborough County and the only open-admission facility.

“We realize the importance of having such a space available where lost, homeless and neglected animals can heal, recover and find their perfect forever home.”

Artist rendering of the Peterborough Animal Care Centre. Peterborough Humane Society

The LLF sponsorship includes naming rights for either cat suites or dog kennels. The firm, with offices in Peterborough and Bobcaygeon, recently launched a contest to name the space.

“We are excited to see what our team comes up with – the name will tie in with the LLF brand, as well as our love for animals and our community,” said LLF founding partner Bill Lockington.

The Peterborough Humane Society was established in 1941 and the current shelter was built in 1956 and designed initially as a pound. Officials say they’ve outgrown the space and are caring for more animals than ever before.

Shawn Morey, the society’s executive director, says the new facility — designed by Peterborough-based Lett Architects — will offer more room and animals will experience less noise and stress, thereby reducing anxiety and setting them up for a greater opportunity to meet their perfect family.

“We are very excited that LLF has made Our Pet Project their pet project too,” said Morey. “Like us, they are invested in this community and our continued partnership in building our new animal care centre will have a tremendous impact on the pets and people of Peterborough and the Kawarthas.

“Our vision is to lead the way in animal welfare in Canada, and this donation takes us another step closer to achieving this goal.”

Morey says the fundraising is now over the halfway mark thanks to recent pledges from families and businesses. The City of Peterborough is committing $1.68 million while the OSPCA is providing $2 million.