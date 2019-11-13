Menu

OHL Roundup: Wednesday, November 13, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2019 11:22 pm

SUDBURY, Ont. – Alex Johnston scored twice as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds downed the Sudbury Wolves 6-2 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Zack Trott supplied the winner for the Greyhounds (7-12-1) early in the second period. Tanner Dickinson, Tye Kartye and Jaromir Pytlik also scored for Sault Saint Marie.

Macauley Carson and Blake Murray scored for the Wolves (13-8-0).

Greyhounds goalie Bailey Brkin turned away 29 shots, while Mitchell Weeks made 27 saves for Sudbury.

Sault Ste. Marie went 0 for 2 on the power play and the Wolves were 1 for 5.

STING 5 FIREBIRDS 1

FLINT, Mich. — Kelton Hatcher scored twice as the Sarnia Sting (10-8-0) defeated the Flint Firebirds (12-6-0). Jordan Kooy made 50 saves for Sarnia and Anthony Popovich kicked out 30 shots for Flint.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
OHL
