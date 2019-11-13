Organigram shares dive nearly 20% on revenue forecast

Send this page to someone via email

Shares in Organigram Holdings Inc. were hit hard Tuesday after the cannabis company said its fourth-quarter net revenue is expected to be lower than what the company saw in its third quarter.

The cannabis producer’s shares closed down 89 cents or 19.96 per cent at $3.57 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Organigram says it expects net revenue for the quarter ended Aug. 31 to amount to $16.3 million, including $20.0 million of shipments in the quarter and about $3.7 million in provisions for product returns and pricing adjustments.

2:08 President and CEO of Cannabis NB says profitability is still a distant goal President and CEO of Cannabis NB says profitability is still a distant goal

That compared with net revenue of $24.8 million in the third quarter.

Net revenue for the company’s full financial year is expected to be $80.4 million.

Organigram is expected to report its full results for its financial year on Nov. 25.

Story continues below advertisement