Nova Scotia appoints former chief justice as conflict of interest commissioner

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Nova Scotia government has appointed former provincial chief justice Joseph Kennedy as the province’s conflict of interest commissioner.

The appointment was made on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia Supreme Court Chief Justice Joseph Kennedy to retire next May

Kennedy has been acting commissioner since July 31, 2018 and brings more than 40 years of legal experience to the position.

He retired as chief justice of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court last April and had previously served as judge, associate chief judge and chief judge of the provincial court and as justice and associate chief justice of the supreme court.

READ MORE: Conflict of interest commissioner clears Mark Furey of conflict in Assoun wrongful conviction

Kennedy’s role as commissioner is to provide advice and recommendations on possible conflicts of interest involving provincially elected officials and public servants.

Story continues below advertisement