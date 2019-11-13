Menu

Crime

Missing Stony Plain man’s stolen identity used by another man who is now dead: RCMP

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 12:18 pm
Stony Plain man William Cuthbert, 50, was last seen on Dec. 10, 2018.
Stony Plain man William Cuthbert, 50, was last seen on Dec. 10, 2018. Courtesy: Parkland RCMP

RCMP west of Edmonton are putting out another call for help after finding out a missing man’s identity was being used by another man who has since died.

William Sean Cuthbert, 50, was last seen in Stony Plain on Dec. 10, 2018. Parkland County RCMP then put out a request for help finding him this past June, saying there was concern for Cuthbert’s well-being.

On Wednesday, police reiterated that plea, saying the investigation has revealed that a man was using Cuthbert’s identity for a period of time before passing away this past spring.

“This other person died of natural causes and they discovered his identity — William Cuthbert’s identity — on this male,” RCMP Const. Shelley Nasheim explained.

“We don’t have the answer as to exactly when this other person started using his identity,” Nasheim said, adding the person pretended to be Cuthbert while interacting with others in the community.



RCMP could not say if Cuthbert’s financial information was compromised as well. Police did not release the real identity of the man who died to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Stony Plain man William Cuthbert, 50, was last seen on Dec. 10, 2018.
Stony Plain man William Cuthbert, 50, was last seen on Dec. 10, 2018. Courtesy: Parkland RCMP

Police are looking for information about Cuthbert and any people he associated with in the six months between December 2018 and this May.

Nasheim said the number of reports she looked over for the case “probably could write a book,” but added, “the leads have are getting very small and slim.”

“William’s family is absolutely devastated, not knowing where he is or what happened. They need closure, just like any other family would want to know what happened to their loved ones — they’re desperate for that.”

If you have any information about Cuthbert’s disappearance, location or the theft of his identity, please contact the Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or your local police.



Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online.

