Maple Leafs visit the Islanders after Nylander’s 2 goal-game

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-6-4, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (12-3-1, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Uniondale, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the New York Islanders after William Nylander scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

The Islanders are 8-2-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks sixth in the league shooting 10.9% and averaging 3.0 goals on 27.6 shots per game.

The Maple Leafs are 5-4-4 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto has surrendered 16 power-play goals, killing 77.1% of opponent opportunities.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devon Toews leads the Islanders with eight assists and has recorded 10 points this season. Mathew Barzal has recorded 10 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 25 points, scoring 13 goals and registering 12 assists. Nylander has recorded 10 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-3-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Islanders: 9-0-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .944 save percentage.

Islanders Injuries: Leo Komarov: out (illness), Casey Cizikas: day to day (lower body).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Mitchell Marner: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.