On-call teacher working in Campbell River earns suspension for inappropriate comments

By Srushti Gangdev CKNW
Posted November 12, 2019 7:12 pm
A B.C. teacher on call has had his certificate suspended for one day after comments he made about killing students.
A B.C. teacher on call has had his certificate suspended for one day after comments he made about killing students. Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

An on-call teacher working in the Campbell River school district was handed a one-day suspension of his teaching certificate after students overheard him making comments about not liking kids.

B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch documents show Joshua Laurin had held a certificate of qualification since October 2016.

On Nov. 6, 2018, Laurin was a teacher on call (TOC) for a Grade 8 class that went on a field trip.

Students overheard Laurin making a number of comments, including that he disliked kids and his job and that he liked teaching Grade 8 classes because he could give them a worksheet and leave them to it, and that he wanted to use one of the students to ‘whack’ two others.

But the comments didn’t end there.

Story continues below advertisement

“Laurin said that he would like to use one of the students on the field trip to beat two other students to death and to injure a third one,” reads the consent resolution agreement from the TRB.

“Laurin commented that if he was going to die the following day, he would want to hurt students as he would then not get into any trouble.”

The consent resolution agreement said the students who heard Laurin’s comments felt shocked and described them as ‘weird’, although they thought Laurin was joking.

Along with the one-day suspension of his certificate, School District 72 suspended Laurin from its list of TOCs for three weeks after the incident.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
