Weather

Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto, -17 C wind chill expected

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 4:33 pm
The alert comes one day after the city saw its first snowstorm of the season Monday.
The alert comes one day after the city saw its first snowstorm of the season Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Toronto‘s chief medical officer has issued the first extreme cold weather alert of the season for the city ahead of a drop in temperature Tuesday night.

Environment Canada said it’s expected to drop to -12 C and feel more like -17 C late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

As part of the alert, the city will be opening a warming centre at Metro Hall, expanding street outreach and making more transit tokens available at shelters.

Significant snowfall hits Toronto, drivers face messy evening commute

The warming centre will remain open until noon the day the alert in cancelled.

The city is also advising residents to limit outdoor time as much as possible, adding people experiencing homelessness, children, elderly people, and those with pre-existing health conditions are most at risk of cold-related illnesses.

Snowstorm in Toronto leads to messy commute home for drivers
Snowstorm in Toronto leads to messy commute home for drivers

The alert comes after the city saw its first snowstorm of the season Monday, with 13 cm being recorded at Pearson Airport.

A record low temperature for Nov. 12 was also recorded Tuesday morning, with conditions dropping to -8 C.

Residents are advised to call 311 or visit this website for additional information on respite centres and shelters.

